218,545 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,583,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.5 %

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,243. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics



Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

