2seventy bio (TSVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect 2seventy bio to post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter.

2seventy bio Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TSVT traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,466. The company has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $55,537.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,932 shares of company stock worth $122,183 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.