334 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.1% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 138.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FICO traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $846.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,200. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $892.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $739.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.