4,000 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 191.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.05.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,959,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,253. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 554.40, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $262,862.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

