4,255 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,266 shares of company stock valued at $23,150,911 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.25. 11,720,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,222,287. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

