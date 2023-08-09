5,002 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $117,278,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,255,000 after buying an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $57,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 911,864 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,653 shares of company stock worth $17,370,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 1,178,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

