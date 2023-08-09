535,808 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 535,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,557,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. 1,978,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,436. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

