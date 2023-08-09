5,859 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after buying an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $73,232,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 632,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

GSK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.27. 403,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,039. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

