7,200 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Kaiser Aluminum makes up approximately 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 46,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $56.79 and a 52-week high of $97.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.09.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 488.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

