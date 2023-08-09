Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $133,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 534,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 231,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $183.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.