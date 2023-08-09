Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,153 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. 2,032,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,280. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

