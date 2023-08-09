AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $263.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

