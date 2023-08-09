AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

ABBV stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.46.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.