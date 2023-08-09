abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ABD opened at GBX 265 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.44 million, a P/E ratio of -339.74 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 243 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 303 ($3.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

