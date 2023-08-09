abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON ABD opened at GBX 265 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.44 million, a P/E ratio of -339.74 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 243 ($3.11) and a one year high of GBX 303 ($3.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 258.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.26.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile
