Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $612,480.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 51,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $612,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 1,271 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $15,252.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 414 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,140.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 131,457 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $1,315,884.57.

On Thursday, June 1st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 324,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $980.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,365,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,776,000 after buying an additional 502,171 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 559.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

