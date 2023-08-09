Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

