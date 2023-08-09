Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,416 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $156,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.27. 106,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,643. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.56. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

