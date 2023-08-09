Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.17% and a negative net margin of 337.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

