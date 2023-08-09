ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $32.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

ACM Research stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. 928,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.15.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.25. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,500 in the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

