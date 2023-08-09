Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AYI

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $149.30 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.