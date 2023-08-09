Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ ADEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 286,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Adeia has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adeia will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

