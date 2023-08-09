ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 419,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,299. The stock has a market cap of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ADTRAN by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.