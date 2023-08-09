AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-3.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.73 EPS.

AECOM Stock Down 0.2 %

AECOM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,928. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

