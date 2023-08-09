AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.40

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 10096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASLE shares. TheStreet downgraded AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get AerSale alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AerSale

AerSale Stock Down 25.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.83 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.38.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 369,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 238,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AerSale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in AerSale by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 376,364 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.