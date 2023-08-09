Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. 1,340,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,670. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 336,078 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

