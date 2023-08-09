AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MITT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 62,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

