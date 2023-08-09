AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million for the quarter.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE MITT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 62,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $137.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.88.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
