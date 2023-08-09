Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 523,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,042.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $858,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,703 shares of company stock valued at $754,710 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 871,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

