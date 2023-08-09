AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Aug 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) declared a aug 23 dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 9,065,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,998,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

