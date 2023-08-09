Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Down 1%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.48 ($1.62) and last traded at €1.49 ($1.63). Approximately 8,956,881 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.50 ($1.65).

Air France-KLM Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.63.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.