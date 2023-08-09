Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Air T has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Air T has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.