Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.81.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. 4,684,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.