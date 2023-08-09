Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Airgain has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

