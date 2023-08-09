Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $118.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $8.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.69. 2,007,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,408. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $128,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.69. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,939.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,626 shares of company stock valued at $325,455 and have sold 32,121 shares valued at $2,946,230. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

