Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

