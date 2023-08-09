ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE updated its FY14 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

ALE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

