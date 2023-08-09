ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY14 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY14 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 130,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,870. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

