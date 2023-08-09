Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.47. 1,547,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,307. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 464,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,221 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.