AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXO – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIXO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIXO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 5,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr/Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Apr\u002FOct ETF (SIXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

