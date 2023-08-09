Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 591 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJH traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $267.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

