Allie Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 221,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $412.33. 3,778,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.