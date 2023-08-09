Allie Family Office LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Allie Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the quarter. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after purchasing an additional 562,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,531,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,529,600. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

