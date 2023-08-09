Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 1,146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 107,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.24. 614,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,133. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

