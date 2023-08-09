Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 142,313 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 56,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. 139,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The firm has a market cap of $545.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

