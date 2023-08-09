Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $46.08 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 17,586.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 9.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.37% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $46,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,685,670,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 1,398,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,875. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

