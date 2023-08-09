Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $328,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,650,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,420,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

