Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 1,719 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 221,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 73,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $412.33. 3,778,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,397. The company has a market cap of $329.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.87 and a 200-day moving average of $384.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.