Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.08. 25,044,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,261,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.30 and its 200 day moving average is $183.40. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

