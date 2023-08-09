Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,970,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after buying an additional 471,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 350,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.