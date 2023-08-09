Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 80 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 69.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,398,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS MTUM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $145.72. 224,833 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.35. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

