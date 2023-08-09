Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,359 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after buying an additional 1,109,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,421,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. 6,494,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,388. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

